MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Raises Dividend to $0.47 Per Share

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share by the industrial products company on Saturday, June 10th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This is an increase from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

MSA Safety has raised its dividend by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 52 consecutive years. MSA Safety has a dividend payout ratio of 28.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MSA Safety to earn $6.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.0%.

MSA Safety Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSA opened at $143.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -843.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.64 and its 200 day moving average is $134.90. MSA Safety has a 52 week low of $108.75 and a 52 week high of $146.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $398.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.77 million. MSA Safety had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 27.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MSA Safety will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSA. StockNews.com cut shares of MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 713 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.29, for a total transaction of $96,461.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,709.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 1,949 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $261,711.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,966.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 713 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.29, for a total transaction of $96,461.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,709.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSA Safety

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MSA Safety during the fourth quarter worth about $51,983,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 13.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,066,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,165,000 after acquiring an additional 238,982 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 3,263.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,834,000 after acquiring an additional 174,978 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 132.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 290,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,832,000 after acquiring an additional 165,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 232.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,550,000 after acquiring an additional 66,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment includes manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

Featured Stories

