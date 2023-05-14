My DeFi Pet (DPET) One Day Trading Volume Hits $643,192.99

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $985,042.67 and approximately $643,192.99 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0335 or 0.00000124 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004136 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000105 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00025736 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00009048 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000716 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

DPET is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,373,727 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

