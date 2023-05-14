National Bank Financial Cuts Pet Valu (OTCMKTS:PTVLF) Price Target to C$41.00

Pet Valu (OTCMKTS:PTVLF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by National Bank Financial from C$47.00 to C$41.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Pet Valu from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Wednesday.
Pet Valu Price Performance
Shares of PTVLF opened at $27.00 on Wednesday. Pet Valu has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $27.28.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pet Valu (PTVLF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Pet Valu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pet Valu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.