Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) Declares $0.75 Quarterly Dividend

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th.

Natural Resource Partners has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Natural Resource Partners stock opened at $51.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Natural Resource Partners has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $65.72. The company has a market capitalization of $649.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.22.

Natural Resource Partners ( NYSE:NRP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The energy company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 61.73%. The firm had revenue of $97.06 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in Natural Resource Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,273 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,191,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,787,000. 38.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Natural Resource Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Natural Resource Partners LP engages in the business of owning, managing, and leasing a diversified portfolio of mineral properties. It operates through the Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash segments. The Coal Royalty and Other segment consists of coal royalty properties and coal-related transportation and processing assets.

