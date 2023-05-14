nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.67.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NCNO shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of nCino from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of nCino from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of nCino from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of nCino from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.
nCino Stock Down 1.9 %
NCNO stock opened at $22.64 on Friday. nCino has a 52 week low of $19.58 and a 52 week high of $39.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -24.34 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.70 and a 200 day moving average of $26.02.
In other nCino news, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 1,626 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $39,202.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,232.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other nCino news, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 1,626 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $39,202.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,232.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 72,851 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $1,744,052.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 320,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,669,729.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,705 shares of company stock valued at $2,126,087. 37.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCNO. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in nCino in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in nCino by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in nCino by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in nCino by 69.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in nCino by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
