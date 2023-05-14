Nervos Network Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.94 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 14th. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Nervos Network has a market cap of $133.31 million and approximately $2.94 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,215.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $85.38 or 0.00313718 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00013213 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.36 or 0.00567184 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00067348 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $118.39 or 0.00435023 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003676 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 41,286,531,626 coins and its circulating supply is 40,726,459,863 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.