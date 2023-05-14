Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 660,740 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 160,486 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.15% of Netflix worth $194,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 3,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, GS Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NFLX opened at $339.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $151.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $324.35 and a 200-day moving average of $318.33. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.28 and a 52-week high of $379.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Netflix from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Argus boosted their price objective on Netflix from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Phillip Securities downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Netflix from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.78.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

