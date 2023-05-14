NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 600,900 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the April 15th total of 721,900 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 122,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

NexPoint Residential Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NXRT traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $41.53. 109,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,595. NexPoint Residential Trust has a fifty-two week low of $38.67 and a fifty-two week high of $76.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.82 and its 200-day moving average is $45.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -129.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

NexPoint Residential Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -524.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NexPoint Residential Trust

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 36,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 516,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,854,000 after buying an additional 39,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NXRT shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NexPoint Residential Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.20.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

