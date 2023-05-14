NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 600,900 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the April 15th total of 721,900 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 122,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.
NexPoint Residential Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:NXRT traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $41.53. 109,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,595. NexPoint Residential Trust has a fifty-two week low of $38.67 and a fifty-two week high of $76.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.82 and its 200-day moving average is $45.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -129.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.
NexPoint Residential Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -524.98%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently commented on NXRT shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NexPoint Residential Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.20.
NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile
NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
