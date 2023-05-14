Nia Impact Advisors LLC Grows Position in Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,150 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 6,337 shares during the quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Azure Power Global worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 41.2% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,258,963 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $805,096,000 after buying an additional 9,999,691 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 2.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,592,541 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,139,000 after buying an additional 73,694 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 7.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,702 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after buying an additional 61,381 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Azure Power Global by 41.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 786,841 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,093,000 after purchasing an additional 230,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Azure Power Global by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 754,372 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 326,272 shares in the last quarter.

Azure Power Global stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average is $3.80. Azure Power Global Limited has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $16.20.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Azure Power Global in a research note on Wednesday. They set a "sell" rating on the stock.

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

