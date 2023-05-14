Nia Impact Advisors LLC Has $3.49 Million Holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the quarter. Schnitzer Steel Industries makes up about 2.0% of Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Nia Impact Advisors LLC owned about 0.42% of Schnitzer Steel Industries worth $3,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 252,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,421,000 after buying an additional 130,447 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,201,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,470,000 after purchasing an additional 75,483 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,040 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 9,138 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SCHN opened at $28.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.03 million, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.53. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.96 and a fifty-two week high of $44.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.55 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 31.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael R. Henderson sold 1,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $46,401.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 132,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,643,181.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, SVP Michael R. Henderson sold 1,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $46,401.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 132,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,181.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 1,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $29,169.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,374 shares in the company, valued at $1,773,292.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,874 shares of company stock valued at $80,046. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

(Get Rating)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

Featured Articles

