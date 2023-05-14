Nia Impact Advisors LLC Has $5.45 Million Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Moderna accounts for approximately 3.2% of Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $5,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Moderna by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,443,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,035 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,458 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Moderna by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,503,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,483,000 after purchasing an additional 20,416 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in Moderna by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,081,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,488,000 after purchasing an additional 57,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Moderna by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,348,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,905,000 after purchasing an additional 243,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $129.30 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.03 and a 52-week high of $217.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $1.96. Moderna had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 31.77%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.13.

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.17, for a total transaction of $1,731,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,207,209 shares in the company, valued at $382,222,382.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $33,342.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,630,732 shares in the company, valued at $217,490,726.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.17, for a total transaction of $1,731,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,207,209 shares in the company, valued at $382,222,382.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 472,342 shares of company stock worth $69,690,119 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

