Nia Impact Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Where Food Comes From, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFCF)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Where Food Comes From, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Rating) by 58.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,683 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Where Food Comes From worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Where Food Comes From during the third quarter valued at about $125,000. 5.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Where Food Comes From alerts:

Where Food Comes From Price Performance

NASDAQ WFCF opened at $14.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.52 million, a PE ratio of 42.45 and a beta of 0.72. Where Food Comes From, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $15.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.40 and its 200 day moving average is $13.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Where Food Comes From ( NASDAQ:WFCF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.09 million for the quarter. Where Food Comes From had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 8.03%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Where Food Comes From from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st.

About Where Food Comes From

(Get Rating)

Where Food Comes From, Inc engages in the provision of food production audits. It uses rigorous verification processes to ensure that claims made by food producers and processors are accurate. It operates through the following segments: Verification and Certification, Software Sales and Related Consulting, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Where Food Comes From Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Where Food Comes From and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.