Nia Impact Advisors LLC Purchases 2,976 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of California Water Service Group worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CWT. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in California Water Service Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 37.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group in the third quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 559.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

California Water Service Group Stock Performance

Shares of California Water Service Group stock opened at $57.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.04. California Water Service Group has a 1-year low of $48.46 and a 1-year high of $66.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.63 and a beta of 0.48.

California Water Service Group Dividend Announcement

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $200.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.14 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 5.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.61%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $56,790.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,499.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

