Nia Impact Advisors LLC Purchases 361 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,005 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter worth $414,972,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $173,259,000. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 672,790 shares of the software company’s stock worth $125,724,000 after buying an additional 284,490 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 64.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 579,794 shares of the software company’s stock worth $124,277,000 after buying an additional 227,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,179,584 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,395,946,000 after buying an additional 208,141 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADSK stock opened at $194.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a PE ratio of 51.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.20 and a 12 month high of $235.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $197.61 and its 200 day moving average is $202.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total transaction of $60,190.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,533.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $750,601.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,620.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total transaction of $60,190.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,533.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,671 shares of company stock valued at $2,313,602 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADSK shares. OTR Global downgraded shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.40.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

