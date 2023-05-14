Nia Impact Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 2.7% of Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 873 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 5,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $524.65 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $475.77 and a 52-week high of $611.06. The company has a market capitalization of $202.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $558.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $553.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.03. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.13%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.96, for a total transaction of $915,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at $73,614,111.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.96, for a total transaction of $915,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at $73,614,111.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total transaction of $4,083,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,292,980.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,700 shares of company stock worth $11,306,723 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TMO. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $627.91.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

