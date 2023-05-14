Nia Impact Advisors LLC Sells 44,610 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC cut its stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 151,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,610 shares during the period. Brookfield Renewable accounts for approximately 2.4% of Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $4,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BEPC. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 176.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 68.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Brookfield Renewable Trading Up 1.0 %
BEPC stock opened at $35.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.18. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52 week low of $27.19 and a 52 week high of $42.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -67.08 and a beta of 1.09.
Brookfield Renewable Company Profile
Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
