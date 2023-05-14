Nia Impact Advisors LLC Sells 44,610 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC cut its stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 151,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,610 shares during the period. Brookfield Renewable accounts for approximately 2.4% of Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $4,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BEPC. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 176.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 68.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Trading Up 1.0 %

BEPC stock opened at $35.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.18. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52 week low of $27.19 and a 52 week high of $42.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -67.08 and a beta of 1.09.

Brookfield Renewable Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -254.72%.

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.