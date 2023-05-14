Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Buys 1,190 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 6,039.5% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,231,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 4,162,438 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 10,915,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $913,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574,211 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,353,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $113,260,000 after buying an additional 878,676 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 3,214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 753,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,037,000 after buying an additional 730,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,367,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $365,526,000 after purchasing an additional 660,166 shares during the period. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $5,513,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,812,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,934,440.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $5,513,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,812,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,934,440.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 277 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.61 per share, for a total transaction of $25,652.97. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,111.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 10,950,620 shares of company stock worth $18,767,388 and have sold 140,632,216 shares worth $1,725,831,950. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BX stock opened at $82.86 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $123.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.67. The company has a market capitalization of $58.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.05, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.08%. Blackstone’s revenue was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on BX shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.04.

About Blackstone

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Further Reading

