Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,727 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in Adobe by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 1,111.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $388.00.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

Adobe Stock Down 1.8 %

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $135,635,363.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,304 shares of company stock worth $3,055,314 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $335.45 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $451.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $363.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.77.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Further Reading

