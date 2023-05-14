Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Has $629,000 Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,475 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 189.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,753 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $229,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,669 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth about $135,429,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 13,008.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 686,246 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $130,646,000 after purchasing an additional 681,011 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,472,845,000 after purchasing an additional 670,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 125.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $218,147,000 after purchasing an additional 632,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Northcoast Research cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

NYSE BA opened at $200.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.15. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.75) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

