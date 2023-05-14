Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Lowers Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lessened its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 869 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 309.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $325.03 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $334.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $318.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

