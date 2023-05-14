Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Sells 1,231 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,815 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 26,844 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 24,602 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boxwood Ventures Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $896,000. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

VZ stock opened at $37.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.75. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $52.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $157.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Cowen reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.82.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $262,763.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,437. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $262,763.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,437. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,918.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,107 shares of company stock valued at $749,153 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Read More

