Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Sells 2,362 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,901 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,362 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Intel by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,995,746 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $449,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,618 shares during the last quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,171 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $540,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $358,000. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 761,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $20,127,000 after purchasing an additional 48,900 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $28.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $120.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.10 and its 200 day moving average is $28.87. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $44.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -73.53%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.52.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

