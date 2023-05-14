Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Sells 425 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,743,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,265,000 after buying an additional 1,633,357 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,865,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,439,000 after buying an additional 408,264 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 23.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,488,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,934,000 after buying an additional 1,027,030 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,119,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,685,000 after buying an additional 756,451 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,532,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,721,000 after buying an additional 128,322 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $24.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.28. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $26.83. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.