Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Takes Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,241,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,303,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $746,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 127,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,476,000 after buying an additional 5,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $91.32 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $86.28 and a 52 week high of $99.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.35 and a 200 day moving average of $91.56.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

