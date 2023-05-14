Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Holdings Cut by Middleton & Co. Inc. MA

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NYSE NOC opened at $438.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $459.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $486.16. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $430.93 and a twelve month high of $556.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 22.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $509.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $551,080.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,395.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $551,080.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,395.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total transaction of $1,313,899.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,593,499.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,622. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

