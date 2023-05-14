Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Purchased by Camarda Financial Advisors LLC

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $129,202,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Nucor by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 932,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,934,000 after purchasing an additional 429,563 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Nucor by 97.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 820,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,998,000 after purchasing an additional 405,815 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Nucor by 113.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 567,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,672,000 after purchasing an additional 301,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Nucor by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,434,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,033,000 after buying an additional 287,283 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $139.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $100.13 and a 52 week high of $182.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.16.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. Nucor had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 16.57 EPS for the current year.

Nucor announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 11th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.00%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.25.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

