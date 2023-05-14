Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Short Interest Update

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,070,000 shares, a decrease of 28.3% from the April 15th total of 7,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Shares of NTNX stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,435,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,655. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.06. Nutanix has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $33.73.

NTNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutanix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 178.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,028,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,970,000 after buying an additional 3,866,565 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth about $62,421,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Nutanix by 39.5% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,560,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,125 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Nutanix by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,344,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solel Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the third quarter valued at about $22,163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

