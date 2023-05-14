Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Short Interest Update

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,070,000 shares, a decrease of 28.3% from the April 15th total of 7,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.
Nutanix Price Performance
Shares of NTNX stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,435,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,655. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.06. Nutanix has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $33.73.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
NTNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutanix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.92.
Institutional Trading of Nutanix
About Nutanix
Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nutanix (NTNX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.