Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the April 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:NMI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.20. The stock had a trading volume of 10,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,470. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.35. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $10.61.
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund’s objective is a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The company was founded on April 20, 1988 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Municipal Income Fund (NMI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.