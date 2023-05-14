Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the April 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:NMI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.20. The stock had a trading volume of 10,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,470. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.35. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $10.61.

Get Nuveen Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 604.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $183,000. 15.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund’s objective is a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The company was founded on April 20, 1988 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.