Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Short Interest Update

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the April 15th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Price Performance

NYSE:NNY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.61. 13,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,805. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $8.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.49 and a 200 day moving average of $8.43.

Get Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

About Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.