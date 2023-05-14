Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the April 15th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 389,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 6.1% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 34,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 3.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 75,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 68,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 4.0% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPC opened at $5.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.14. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $8.45.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.044 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.