NXM Reaches Market Capitalization of $376.09 Million (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 14th. NXM has a market cap of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NXM token can now be purchased for approximately $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NXM alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00007226 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020519 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00025147 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00018438 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,113.76 or 1.00034379 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002412 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.