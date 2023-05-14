Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Reaches $0.0533 on Major Exchanges

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 14th. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for $0.0533 or 0.00000198 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $304.93 million and $9.62 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.05216073 USD and is up 0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $10,311,152.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

