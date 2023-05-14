OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Acquires 400 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on XEL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $47,905.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $47,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,343.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,195.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XEL opened at $68.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.89 and a 12-month high of $77.66. The company has a market cap of $37.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.61 and its 200 day moving average is $68.63.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.40%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

