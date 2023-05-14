OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Acquires Shares of 300 DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,148,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,030,000 after purchasing an additional 163,721 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 763,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,923,000 after purchasing an additional 96,635 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 609,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,694,000 after purchasing an additional 9,835 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 83,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DTE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.67.

DTE opened at $113.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.32. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $100.64 and a 1 year high of $136.77. The company has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.05). DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a $0.9525 dividend. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 67.43%.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $452,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,905.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

