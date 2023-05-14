OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Has $206,000 Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lessened its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 411.8% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 64.3% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.
Deere & Company Trading Up 0.3 %
DE opened at $373.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $390.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $410.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $110.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40.
Deere & Company Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.55%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
DE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $458.55.
About Deere & Company
Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
