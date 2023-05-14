OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Makes New Investment in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 162.4% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth about $3,468,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 28.4% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,711,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,389,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoZone news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total transaction of $3,653,716.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,182.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AutoZone news, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total transaction of $6,522,481.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total value of $3,653,716.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,182.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,960 shares of company stock valued at $90,128,092 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,975.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,683.06.

AutoZone stock opened at $2,729.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,548.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,493.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.68. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,703.32 and a 12 month high of $2,750.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.33 by $3.31. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $22.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

