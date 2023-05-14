OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Purchases 292 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $323,903,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,880,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,649,000 after purchasing an additional 18,486 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,728,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,447,000 after purchasing an additional 17,324 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 910,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,227,000 after purchasing an additional 69,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 900,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,633,000 after purchasing an additional 37,350 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

ITOT opened at $90.50 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $77.44 and a 12-month high of $96.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.41.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

