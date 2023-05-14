OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Raises Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.88.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $95.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.33. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The company has a market cap of $140.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Featured Articles

