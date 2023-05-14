OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Takes Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE PSX opened at $93.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a PE ratio of 3.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.38. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $74.02 and a one year high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.47.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Further Reading

