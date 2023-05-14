OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Trims Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora trimmed its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MO. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Prossimo Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $359,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 112,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 97,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,457,000 after buying an additional 4,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its stake in Altria Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 11,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MO. Citigroup cut their price target on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $45.67 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $54.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.89. The company has a market cap of $81.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.90%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

