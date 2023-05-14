OLO (NYSE:OLO) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of OLO in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of OLO from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on OLO in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OLO presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.58.

NYSE OLO opened at $7.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.48 and a beta of 1.20. OLO has a twelve month low of $5.74 and a twelve month high of $14.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.54 and its 200 day moving average is $7.52.

OLO ( NYSE:OLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. OLO had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 24.79%. The firm had revenue of $49.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.47 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that OLO will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OLO news, CRO Diego Panama sold 11,826 shares of OLO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $95,081.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 680,606 shares in the company, valued at $5,472,072.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other OLO news, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 8,580 shares of OLO stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total value of $66,838.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 353,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,901.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Diego Panama sold 11,826 shares of OLO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $95,081.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 680,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,072.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,491 shares of company stock worth $271,782. 40.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OLO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of OLO by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of OLO by 485.3% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of OLO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of OLO during the third quarter worth about $64,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

