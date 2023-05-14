Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 137,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $9,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ONTO. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 232.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Onto Innovation by 51.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Onto Innovation by 52.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONTO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Onto Innovation in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.80.

ONTO opened at $88.28 on Friday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.02 and a 12 month high of $89.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.16.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $199.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Onto Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in designing, developing and manufacturing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

