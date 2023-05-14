Opsens (CVE:OPS) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.39

Opsens Inc. (CVE:OPS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.39 and traded as high as C$1.40. Opsens shares last traded at C$1.39, with a volume of 24,700 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Opsens from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

Opsens Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.39.

Opsens Company Profile

Opsens Inc provides fiber optic sensing technology. The Company operates through two segments: Medical and Industrial. In Medical segment, the Company focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) in interventional cardiology. In Industrial segment, it develops, manufactures and installs fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications, such as the monitoring of oil wells and other industrial applications.

