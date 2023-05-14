Orbit International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORBT) Short Interest Down 16.7% in April

Orbit International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORBT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the April 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Orbit International Price Performance

ORBT traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $6.60. 12,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,146. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.28 million, a PE ratio of -660.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.57. Orbit International has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50.

Get Orbit International alerts:

About Orbit International

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Orbit International Corp. engages in the development and provision of hardware and software solutions. It operates through the Electronics Group and Power Group segment. The Electronics Group segment designs and manufactures electronic components and subsystems. The Power Group segment includes the design and manufacture of power supplies, commercial power units, frequency converters, and commercial-off-the-shelf power solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Orbit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.