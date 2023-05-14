Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) versus American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Head-To-Head Comparison

Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) and American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Orion Office REIT and American Homes 4 Rent, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Orion Office REIT alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orion Office REIT 0 1 1 0 2.50 American Homes 4 Rent 0 8 9 0 2.53

Orion Office REIT presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 78.57%. American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus price target of $36.38, suggesting a potential upside of 3.86%. Given Orion Office REIT’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Orion Office REIT is more favorable than American Homes 4 Rent.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orion Office REIT -46.85% -9.49% -5.85% American Homes 4 Rent 21.69% 4.69% 2.76%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Orion Office REIT and American Homes 4 Rent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

84.3% of Orion Office REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.3% of American Homes 4 Rent shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Orion Office REIT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of American Homes 4 Rent shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Orion Office REIT and American Homes 4 Rent’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orion Office REIT $208.12 million 1.52 -$97.49 million ($1.70) -3.29 American Homes 4 Rent $1.53 billion 8.27 $273.14 million $0.87 40.26

American Homes 4 Rent has higher revenue and earnings than Orion Office REIT. Orion Office REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Homes 4 Rent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Orion Office REIT has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Homes 4 Rent has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Orion Office REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. American Homes 4 Rent pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Orion Office REIT pays out -23.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American Homes 4 Rent pays out 101.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. American Homes 4 Rent has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Orion Office REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

American Homes 4 Rent beats Orion Office REIT on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orion Office REIT

(Get Rating)

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants. The company's team of experienced industry leaders employs a proven, cycle-tested investment evaluation framework which serves as the lens through which capital allocation decisions are made for the current portfolio and future acquisitions.

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.