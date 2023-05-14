Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Short Interest Down 15.1% in April

Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,650,000 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the April 15th total of 9,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Outfront Media Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:OUT opened at $14.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.26. Outfront Media has a 1 year low of $14.07 and a 1 year high of $21.78.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.37 million. Outfront Media had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that Outfront Media will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Outfront Media Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.46%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 181.82%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OUT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,149,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,358,000 after acquiring an additional 9,715,295 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the 4th quarter worth $66,578,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,900,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 244.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,592,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,117 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 194.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,609,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381,579 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Outfront Media currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

Featured Articles

