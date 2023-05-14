Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Short Interest Down 15.1% in April

Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,650,000 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the April 15th total of 9,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Outfront Media Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:OUT opened at $14.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.26. Outfront Media has a 1 year low of $14.07 and a 1 year high of $21.78.
Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.37 million. Outfront Media had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that Outfront Media will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OUT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,149,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,358,000 after acquiring an additional 9,715,295 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the 4th quarter worth $66,578,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,900,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 244.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,592,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,117 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 194.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,609,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381,579 shares during the period.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Outfront Media currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.
OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.
