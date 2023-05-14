Oxen One Day Trading Volume Hits $252,513.55 (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000438 BTC on major exchanges. Oxen has a market cap of $7.45 million and approximately $252,513.55 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26,949.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.06 or 0.00308094 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00013202 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.32 or 0.00568716 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00067653 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $114.80 or 0.00425852 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003702 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 63,074,570 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

