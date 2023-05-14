Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCN) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 16th

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1484 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th.

Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ:OXLCN opened at $22.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.80. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52 week low of $21.40 and a 52 week high of $25.03.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

