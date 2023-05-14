Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCN) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 16th

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1484 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th.
Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance
NASDAQ:OXLCN opened at $22.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.80. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52 week low of $21.40 and a 52 week high of $25.03.
Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile
