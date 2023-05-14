Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th.

Oxford Square Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 25.2% annually over the last three years. Oxford Square Capital has a payout ratio of 87.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Oxford Square Capital to earn $0.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.5%.

Get Oxford Square Capital alerts:

Oxford Square Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OXSQ opened at $3.10 on Friday. Oxford Square Capital has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $4.29. The firm has a market cap of $154.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Oxford Square Capital ( NASDAQ:OXSQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a negative net margin of 153.89% and a positive return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $12.94 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OXSQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 120,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 8,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.