Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 0.44% of Pacira BioSciences worth $7,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 380.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 32.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the second quarter worth approximately $156,000.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Performance

PCRX stock opened at $41.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.15 and a beta of 0.76. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $65.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $171.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.12 million. Pacira BioSciences had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 10.12%. On average, research analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PCRX. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $63.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.73.

Pacira BioSciences Profile

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

